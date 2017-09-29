28 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Cytonn Unveils Sh20bn Triple Tower in Kilimani, Nairobi

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Capital FM
The triple tower will consist of three-bedroom duplex apartments and penthouse suites, 180 hotel rooms, 160 serviced apartments and 30 office floors.
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Cytonn Real Estate has launched a Sh20 billion mixed-use development project named 'Cytonn Towers'.

The proposed development, which will sit on a 4-acre parcel in Nairobi's Kilimani area, is expected to host a sky bridge restaurant that will be Kenya's highest suspended restaurant, a ballroom, a double horizon fitness club and an observatory deck.

The 150 meters high, 35-floor triplex towers will consist of offices, hotel & serviced apartments and residential Apartments.

This includes three-bedroom duplex apartments and penthouse suites, 180 hotel rooms, 160 serviced apartments and 30 typical office floors.

Construction is expected to commence in Q4 of 2018 and it will be built in phases with the structure expected to be complete by December of 2022.

Cytonn Real Estate says it primarily targets the upper middle class, NGOs and embassies personnel looking for prime and iconic space.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.