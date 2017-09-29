29 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Mugabe to Whites - 'What's Not Yours Will Never Be Yours'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
President Robert Mugabe.

President Robert Mugabe says whites came to Zimbabwe and wanted to make it their own, ignoring the fact that "what is not yours will never be yours".

The 93-year-old president was speaking at a state funeral on Thursday at which he hailed the resistance fight by the likes of former vice president Joseph Msika against white minority rule.

"If you come to my place and claim it's yours, I will fight you. In the same vein, this is what the likes of Joseph Msika resisted," Mugabe said at the funeral of Msika's widow, 89-year-old Maria Msika.

"Whites came to Zimbabwe and wanted to make it theirs oblivious of the fact that what is not yours will never be yours no matter how much you fight for it," the state-run Herald quoted the president as saying in his speech at Harare's National Heroes Acre.

Mugabe launched a sometimes violent land reform programme to seize farms from white landowners in 2000. Out of around 4 000 on the land then, only a few hundred remain.

At a series of countrywide rallies held since June, the youth wing of his Zanu-PF party has been urging the ageing leader to seize remaining white-owned farms to redistribute to young party members.

Source: News24

Zimbabwe

Police to Arrest Money Traders, Seize Banknotes - Finance Minister

Zimbabwean police will arrest dealers trading foreign currency on the streets and seize whatever banknotes they have on… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.