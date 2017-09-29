28 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Psychological Assessment for Grade 2 Pupil Who Brought Gun to School

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Twitter
The letter tweeted by Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

The Grade 2 pupil who brought a fully loaded gun to school with the intention of shooting a fellow pupil following a confrontation will be taken for psychological assessment, the Gauteng education department has said.

Earlier on Thursday, education MEC Panyaza Lesufi tweeted a screenshot of an email written to a "Chief Director" detailing the incident.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the pupil, who is turning eight years old later this year, brought the gun to school on Tuesday.

Mabona said the police were called to the school. The gun was confiscated and the child was taken to Brakpan police station.

The boy hasn't been charged.

"He is currently at the school learning," said Mabona.

The school's governing body decided that the pupil must be sent for psychological assessment.

The assessment will be provided by the department.

"The department would like to urge all our learners to refrain from acts of misconduct in schools. We also urge parents to assist the department in instilling learner discipline in and outside the school environment. We will act swiftly on all misconduct cases involving learners and educators as they are reported to the department," Mabona said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Alleged Cannibals Due in Court

The five men accused of cannibalism are expected back in the Estcourt Magistrate's Court on Thursday. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.