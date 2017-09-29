Nigeria: Japan Supports UNHCR With U.S.$1 Million to Assist Displaced Nigerians

Photo: UNICEF

Internally displaced children queuing for food at Banki IDP camp, Borno State.

The Japanese Government has donated an additional one million U.S. dollars to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Nigeria, to respond to critical needs of refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Ms Elizabeth Mpimbaza, Senior External Relations Officer, UNHCR, Nigeria, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

She said that the money was given to the agency to cater for the needs of people forced to flee their homes, including Nigerian refugees wishing to return home in the northeast of the country.

Mpimbaza said that the gesture brings Japan's total contribution to UNHCR Nigeria in 2017 to 3.5 million U.S dollars.

She quoted Mr Sadanobu Kusaoke, Ambassador of Japan to Nigeria, as reiterating his country's commitment to support efforts to create opportunities to those affected by the ongoing conflict.

Kusaoke stressed the need for joint global effort to restore lives and hope for the people of northeast Nigeria.

"The needs of forcibly displaced communities in the northeast are tremendous, and we are committed to providing assistance to support a safe and dignified environment for families to return," Kusaoke said.

Responding to the support, Mr Jose-Anonio Canhandula, UNHCR's representative to Nigeria appreciated the generosity of the Government of Japan to the UNHCR.

Canhadula said the money would be judiciously used to improve sanitation facilities, provide alternative sources of energy, and improve safety and security of people forced to flee, who need protection.

He said that to date, UNHCR Nigeria, has received about 12 million U.S dollars in contributions from the United States of America, Belgium, Japan, the European Union, the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and private donors.

NAN