Photo: Daily Monitor

US Ambassador to Uganda, Deborah Malac

The US government has condemned Wednesday's violent arrests of MPs opposed to the lifting of the presidential age limit.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the US Ambassador to Uganda, Ms Deborah Malac said the issue of the presidential age limit is one for Ugandans to decide and the Ugandan government is responsible for ensuring all citizens have a right to discuss it freely and without fear of intimidation.

"We are disturbed by reports of multiple arrests throughout the country, including reports of arrests and rough treatment of some Members of Parliament, and we expect Ugandan authorities to treat all these individuals humanely," she said.

Ms Malac also noted that her government was concerned by the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) directive to broadcast media to stop live coverage of parliament proceedings which they claimed are in breach of the minimum broadcasting standards and the best practice guidelines for electronic media coverage/ reporting and broadcasting of live events.

"The media have an important and legitimate role to play in ensuring all Ugandans can follow the proceedings of their elected legislative representatives. The Ugandan people have a responsibility to conduct themselves peacefully, and the Government of Uganda has a responsibility to protect the people's constitutional rights of freedom of speech, expression, and assembly. We urge all sides to refrain from violence," she added.

On Wednesday, several MPs including those who were not suspended from the House but somehow got mixed up in the melee were roughed up by security officers for defying Speaker Rebecca Kadaga, inciting violence and assaulting police officers.

The MPs including Mathias Mpuuga, Theodore Ssekikubo, Monica Amoding, Barnabas Tinkasiimire, William Nzoghu, Joy Atim, Jonathan Odur, Peter Okot, Wilfred Niwagaba and Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze among others were arrested but later released.