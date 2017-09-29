28 September 2017

Nigeria: Independence - Govt Declares Monday Public Holiday

The federal government has declared Monday public holiday in commemoration of the nation's 57th Independence anniversary on October 1.

The Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, made the declaration on behalf of the government in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Abubakar Magaji.

Mr. Magaji said the minister congratulated Nigerians on the occasion, urging them to sustain the collective efforts at strengthening the country's unity.

According to him, Mr. Dambazau emphasised government's commitment to promoting national unity, economic growth and political development rooted in democratic principles.

He noted that in the past 57 years, Nigeria had made a lot of progress and positive impact not only on its citizens but also on human development globally.

He enjoined all Nigerians to remain steadfast in love and care for the country, noting that a strong sense of ownership of one's country was critical to sustainable national development.

Mr. Magaji said the minister expressed appreciation to Nigerians and the international community for their cooperation to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

