Uganda: Evicted MPs Plan to Sue Parliament

The leader of the opposition, Winnie Kiiza, left, with some of the evicted MPs at Kibuli CID police headquarters.

By close of business yesterday, the law firms that have been given instructions to represent members of parliament who were beaten by security at Parliament were meeting to agree on how to proceed.

Speaking to The Observer, Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, one of the lawyers, said they are yet to crystallize what charges to bring against Parliament.

"Of course there are various grounds that the MPs can use in the suit... But we have to wait and see what is going to happen," Lukwago said.

"How could the speaker allow SFC [Special Forces Command who are in charge of the first family's security] to take over parliament?" he said.

On Wednesday, before Parliament entertained the unpopular motion of Igara West MP Raphael Magyezi seeking to amend Article 102(b) of the Constitution to remove the presidential age cap, Speaker Rebecca Kadaga suspended 25 MPs.

Most of those suspended are opposed to the motion. They were isolated by Kadaga after almost two days of mayhem and named for "gross breach of the parliamentary rules" when on Tuesday, September 26, they stopped tabling of the motion.

Those suspended include among others; Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine (Kyaddondo East), MP Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West), Monicah Amoding (Kumi Woman), Dr Sam Lyomoki (Workers) Betty Nambooze (Mukono municipality), Ibrahim Kasozi (Makindye East), Moses Kasibante (Lubaga North), Medard Lubega Sseggona (Busiro East), Samuel Odonga Otto (Aruu South), Francis Zaake (Mityana municipality), Gerald Karuhanga (Ntungamo municipality) and Charles Angiro Gutumoi (Erute North).

After the speaker had read out the names of the suspended MPs, she adjourned the House for 30 minutes. Whereas under Rule 81 of the Parliamentary Rules of Procedure the suspended MPs were expected to withdraw from Parliament until the end of their suspension, which was three consecutive sittings, they refused to get out.

"We could not withdraw from the chambers because it was very clear that they intended to lock us out after we had withdrawn from chambers so that they proceed to consider their funny motion," said Masaka municipality MP, Mathias Mpuuga, one of the suspended MPs.

Sseggona, one of the suspended MPs and also an instructed counsel in the impending legal action, said Wednesday's attack was beyond breach of the House rules. It bordered on breaching their individual rights enshrined in the constitution.

"As we talk now, we are yet to come up with a position because we are not safe. A grenade was thrown at Honourable Kasibante's [Moses Kasibante is the Lubaga North MP] home... So, we are not sure of our lives because even me they have surrounded my house, but we cannot rule out legal action," he said.

POSSIBLE CLAIMS

Lukwago explained that the MPs can sue for being assaulted by security operatives on ground that once Kadaga ordered them to vacate parliament, her orders were supposed to be effected by the Sergeant-at-Arms as stipulated by Rule 80 (6) of the parliamentary Rules of Procedure, not the plain-clothes security.

Another possible claim is for judicial review, where the MPs can challenge the speaker's decision to suspend them on grounds that it was effected without, according to them, a fair hearing and following due process of the law.