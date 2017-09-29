28 September 2017

Nigeria/Zambia: 2018 World Cup Qualifiers - FIFA Names Referee for Nigeria-Zambia Clash

By Tunde Eludini

The world football governing body, FIFA, has appointed Joshua Bondo as the referee for Nigeria's crucial Russia 2018 World Cup Qualifying clash with Zambia.

The Super Eagles will host the Chipolopolo at the Uyo International Stadium on October 7 as they look to seal their place in next year's Mundial.

As stated by FIFA, 39-year-old Bondo will be joined by his Botswana counterparts, Oamogetse Godisamang, Tirelo Mositwane and Lesotho's Souru Phatsoane as assistant referees.

South African Carlos Manuel Neves Henriques was chosen as the referee assessor with Osama Hassan Ataaelmanan repeating his role as match commissioner after overseeing the Super Eagles' draw against Cameroon in Yaounde earlier this month.

The Super Eagles beat their Zambian counterparts in Ndola in the reverse fixture and would qualify for the World Cup once they repeat the feat in Uyo upper weekend.

