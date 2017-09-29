28 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania Government Breaks Silence On Dumped Human Bodies in Its Territory

Photo: The Citizen
Home Affairs minister Mwigulu Nchemba
By Deogratius Kamagi

Dar es Salaam — The government has broken the silence and speak out on human remains that were recently found dumped in various parts of the country.

Speaking during an interview with a local TV station on Thursday, 28 September, Home Affairs minister Mwigulu Nchemba said experience showed that most remains were of illegal migrants who may have died during their journey, and when that happens those transporting them decide to get rid of them.

According to him, recently a total of 17 bodies were found and the government was still investigating the matter.

"Illegal migrants are most of the time being transported in the most inhumane ways, and some are usually left behind when they fall sick or die on the way," he said.

He explained further that there were others who were found alive but in critical condition at the border of Tanga and Coast regions.

The Cabinet Minister added that most of the time decision to dump the bodies of undocumented migrants was made in order to hide the evidence from the law authorities.

