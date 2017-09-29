Rwanda: Police FC Players Tipped Ahead of New Season

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) in charge of Administration and Personnel, Juvenal Marizamunda, on Thursday met players and coaching staff of Police FC ahead of the new season, which gets underway this weekend.

The briefing at Kicukiro stadium was also attended by Police FC chairman, (retired) Col. Lodovic 'Dodo' Twahirwa as well as club commissioners; CP Emmanuel Butera and Stanley Nsabimana.

DIGP Marizamunda urged the players to "stay focused and determined" to challenge for the national league trophy.

While pledging the Rwanda National Police (RNP) support, the Deputy IGP said that "success comes from teamwork and determination."

Police FC, who finished second last season, behind champions, Rayon Sports, will play their opening match away against Etincelles on Saturday before again trekking to Huye to face Mukura Victory Sports on October 13.

"As Police, we are ready to support you, but the ball is in your hands to translate all the support into success," DIGP Marizamunda told the team.

DIGP Marizamunda noted that, "The league is testing, each match is different from the other but they all have equal points, which should be the main focus, and you must be ready for the challenge."

Meanwhile, the club also unveiled seven new players. The new players include; Bertrand Iradukunda and David Nzabanita both signed from Bugesera FC; Mustapha Nsengiyumva and Fiston Munezero from Rayon Sports; Issa Zapy Ishimwe, Ibrahim Niyigaba, Yves Manishimwe (Etincelles) and Olivier Usabyimana (recalled from loan in Marine FC).