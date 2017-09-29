Rwanda: Chinese in Rwanda Mark Nation's Founding

Chinese in Rwanda on Wednesday joined their counterparts across the world to celebrate the 68th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Speaking at a dinner held in Kigali on Wednesday, Rao Hungwei, the Chinese envoy to Rwanda outlined a long list of milestones China has been able to attain in the last 68 years, adding that his wish is for the Chinese economy to have impact not only on the Chinese but Africans as well.

"It's our sincere wish that China's development not only delivers benefits to own people but also to people in Africa," he said.

Among the many achievements, Rao cited China's success in lifting over 700 million Chinese out of poverty, contributing 70 per cent to the UN Millennium Development Goal on poverty reduction, free compulsory education, 30 per cent contribution toward world growth, being the world's second largest economy and the largest trading partner of more than 120 countries, among others.

He zeroed in on the country's relationship with Africa, describing it as "a friendship deeply rooted among our peoples."

"China and Africa always understand, help and support each other in the endeavour to achieve national independence and liberation, and in the pursuit of happiness and prosperity," he said.

He reiterated Chinese President XI Jinping's pledge that China will provide 500 million USD to the Assistance Fund for South-South Cooperation, helping developing countries address famine, refugee, climate change, public health and other challenges.

The envoy also hailed Rwanda's relations with China demonstrated, among others, through Rwanda Patriotic Front and the Communist Party of China's frequent exchanges on governance and development issues, projects like Kigali urban road upgrading, Chinese and Rwandan National Police cooperation in capacity building, personnel and technology training, among others.

Dr Uzziel Ndagijimana, the state minister in charge of economic planning at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, congratulated the Chinese, and thanked them for their contribution towards Rwanda's progress.

"For Rwanda, china has remained an invaluable partner over the past four decades in several sectors," he said, citing partnership with China in the ongoing construction of a government office complex in Kigali.

He expressed hope for more Chinese investments in Rwanda as well as people-to-people exchanges.