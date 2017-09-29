Fierce anti-government campaigner, Linda Masarira has officially announced plans to seek political office and has set sights towards contesting the 2018 Harare Central parliamentary seat as an independent.

Masarira, who turns 35 in less than a week's time, revealed her intentions at a press conference she convened in Harare on Thursday.

The firebrand activist said she has dedicated a great part of her life and that of her family to fighting for democracy and has had frightening ordeals in the hands of a brutal State machinery.

She added: "I am therefore announcing my independent candidacy not because I have no sense of belonging; No, but because I believe in servant leadership and as the saying goes, 'you cannot serve two masters at the same time'. Therefore, I choose to serve people and represent their interests."

Masarira, once detained in remand prison for 81 days on a case related to her anti-government stance, said she has not totally abandoned her activist life.

"I am first an activist before I become a politician.

"... I am an activist at heart. Running for office is only another way to amplify and to make the issues that I have been speaking so boldly about become a reality.

"I am just moving my activism from the streets to the national assembly so that I would be in a position to effect laws that will benefit the masses."

Even at the height of her campaign for parliament, Masarira said she will not hesitate to join her activist colleagues on the streets should there be an issue she passionately believed in.

By running as an independent, the National Railways of Zimbabwe retrenchee said she has effectively broken ranks with former Finance Minister Tendai Biti's PDP.

She said this was influenced by her decision to stay clear of the current power wrangles rocking the MDC-T breakaway party.

Masarira denied assertions she was fighting a losing battle after independent candidates have found it tough to break the Zanu PF-MDC stranglehold on local politics.

She said she was targeting a dormant Zimbabwean voting base that has shied away from local politics.

Masarira is not the first of the country's most prominent pro-democracy activists who has come clean on their political ambitions.

Harare lawyer and activist, Fadzai Mahere plans to contest the Mount Pleasant seat while activist pastor Evan Mawarire has also hinted at plans to join mainstream politics.

Addressing delegates at a policy dialogue forum in Harare in June this year, #Tajamuka front-man Promise Mkhwananzi slammed fellow activists who use activism as a launch pad to seeking political office.

Mkhwananzi said the practice cast pro-democracy activists as mercenaries.

But Masarira said a great many of local politicians were once activists in one way or another adding that it was well within her activist objectives to change platforms from the street to parliament.