Nigeria: Adeosun, Udoma to Appear Before Senate Committee On Poor Implementation of 2017 Budget

Abuja — The Senate thursday reversed itself on the invitation to the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, and her Budget and National Planning counterpart, Senator Udo Udoma, over the poor performance of the 2017 budget at open plenary.

It instead decided that the ministers should appear before the joint committee on Finance and Appropriation next Tuesday.

The Senate last Tuesday had resolved to invite the ministers to query the reasons for the poor implementation of the N7.441 trillion budget, particularly at a time when the country is working to properly exit recession.

The resolution was taken to have the ministers appear before all 108 (Anambra central seat is vacant) members.

But, following a point of order raised by the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan thursday, the lawmakers made a fresh resolution to have the ministers make their submissions before the committee.

Lawan argued that the members of the joint committee are in a better position to ask detailed questions from the ministers.

THISDAY however gathered that the decision may not be unconnected to the need to avert any line of questioning from senators, which may embarrass the All Progressives Congress (APC), with majority in the Senate.

It was further gathered that the opposition members from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), might take advantage of the open session to thoroughly grill the ministers and grill them with questions which may expose the failings of the government.