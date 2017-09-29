A 28-year-old Gokwe man who hit his elder brother with a wooden stool leading to his death was on Thursday lucky to escape custodial sentence after a High Court judge ruled that the mitigatory factors in his case outweighed the aggravating circumstances.

Arnold Njanji of Majerimani Village under Chief Nemangwe, Gokwe South appeared before Justice Francis Bere at the Gweru High Court circuit facing culpable homicide charges.

Njanji assaulted his brother Tafadzwa Njani after the deceased had threatened to assault the siblings' mother, the village head and a member of the neighbourhood watch committee.

The deceased also threatened his brother who grabbed the wooden stool he was sitting

on and hit him on the left-hand side of the head while acting in self-defence.

Justice Bere said although the court observed the sanctity of human life and blamed Njani for being negligent in causing his brother's death, the mitigatory factors far outweighed the aggravating circumstances.

The judge then handed a wholly suspended two-year jail term to Njanji on condition he did not commit similar crimes in the next five years.

Prosecutors told the court that on January 11, 2013, the deceased was weeding a cotton field in the company of his mother, Nkazana Njanji and one Vongai Moyo.

The deceased's mother observed a pest and remarked that if Njanji had money on him, he could have bought a pesticide.

He told his mother that since it was her field, she should buy the pesticide instead.

A misunderstanding arose between the two with the deceased threatening to strike his mother with a hoe handle.

She escaped, heading towards the village head's home to report the incident.

In the evening the same day, the village head and a neighbourhood watch committee member went to the Njanji's homestead intending to resolve the matter.

But deceased however became hostile towards the village head prompting Njanji to intervene and advising him (deceased) to respect the village head.

The deceased went on charge at his younger brother but the latter stood from the stool he was sitting on, picked it up and hit his brother on the left side of the head.

"The deceased was subsequently ferried to Gokwe Hospital the following day on a scotch cart where he died on arrival," prosecutors said.

A report was made to the police leading to Njanji's subsequent arrest.