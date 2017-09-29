29 September 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi to Debate New Oil and Gas Laws

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Lothar Wandtner/Pixabay
(File photo).
By Barry Morgan

Malawi aims next year to debate fresh oil and gas legislation following a review process to revamp the 1983 Petroleum Act, due to conclude in December.

The delayed release of the country's revised Petroleum Policy is now expected in November this year. Some 60% of designated acreage, divided into six blocks, lies on land adjacent to Lake Malawi with several already allocated under regulations promulgated in 2009.

South Africa-based SacOil vice president Jordaan Fouche told a mining conference in the capital Lilongwe that the company is considering further investment upon the renewal of block-1, located entirely onshore abutting the northern border with Tanzania.

Other players in Malawi include Emirates-based Hamra Holdings and RakGas, UK-based Surestream Petroleum and Singapore's Pacific Oil & Gas.

Malawi

Former Minister Uladi Faces Uncertain Future

State prosecutor Kamudon Nyasulu has told High Court in Lilongwe that evidence will show People's Party (PP)… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.