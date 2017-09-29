Nigeria: INEC to Fix Dates for Etiki, Osun Governorship Elections Next Week

Abuja — The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will issue timetable for gubernatorial elections in Ekiti and Osun States next week Thursday.

The commission also said so far 2,786,405 citizens have registered in the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise. In addition, INEC said 108,752 unclaimed permanent voters cards have now been collected.

The Chairman of the commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, revealed this thursday in Abuja at the first regular quarterly consultative meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC).

Yakubu also informed the RECs that the commission would soon review preparations for the November 18Anambra State elections after meeting with 37 political parties which nominated candidates for the election.

According to the INEC chairman, the commission would at the weekend conduct by-election in Eti-Osa state constituency in Lagos State while it would conduct another by-election in Kware/Wamakko Federal Constituency in Sokoto State before October.

Yakubu further reminded the RECs that the 2019 general election is now exactly 505 days away from yesterday.

He said that the presidential and National Assembly elections have been fixed forFebruary 16, 2019 while governorship, state Assembly and Federal Capital Territory Area Council elections are fixed for March 2, 2019.

A breakdown of the figure indicated that 1,619,513 representing 58 per cent were males while 1,166,892 (42 per cent) were females.

"The commission has also recorded 132,431 requests for transfer from original places of registration to new locations as well as 261,429 requests for replacement of PVCs that were damaged, defaced or wrong entries of personal and other details," Prof Yakubu stated.