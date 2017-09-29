29 September 2017

Zimbabwe: Cheeky Bantu Rovers Unleashes 15 Year-Old Against Bosso

Struggling premiership developmental side, Bantu Rovers FC Thursday showed their lack of respect for Highlanders when they unleashed their 15-year-old player in a mid-week encounter which ended in a goalless draw withthe fallen giants.

The match was played at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

After watching their more experienced opponents fire blanks for more than an hour, Bantu Rovers had the temerity to introduce their wonderkid, Sibusiso Moyo in the 70th minute.

Moyo replaced Pride Zivengwa.

Bosso were missing the services of some of their key players who included defender Tendai Ndlovu and vice captain Rahman Kutsanzira due to injury.

Left back Honest Moyo was also out of action due to suspension after accumulating three yellow cards.

Tshilamoya have now only managed two points in their last six outings and have a paltry 35 points to show for their poor season so far.

Rovers are anchoring the table with 14 points.

They have lost their last four matches and conceded 12 goals on the way.

The game saw few chances being created in the first minutes of the game, with Bosso's real strike coming from an Adrian Silla's free kick which missed the target by inches.

Bantu got a chance to take a lead in the second half when they earned a free kick on the edge of the box but Tapuwa Khumbuyani's shot was saved by the goalkeeper.

In Harare Wilfred Muvirimi's of Harare City FC scored late in the game to secure three vital points against Chapungu which kept them away from relegation zone.

