Zimbabwe: President Mugabe Stays Put, Scorns 'Judas Iscariots'

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe Thursday boldly declared he would not surrender his job anytime soon, moreso at the behest of unnamed "Judas Iscariots" who were toiling to secure his downfall.

The Zimbabwean leader was addressing mourners as the burial of national heroine Maria Msika, wife to the late Vice President Joseph Msika who is also buried at the national shrine.

But as has been the norm while presiding over the burial of national heroes, President Mugabe abandoned his graveside eulogy to attack political foes.

"Some of you want to effect regime change and install a new leadership.

"Handina kuita chigaro chokubvuta asi ndakapihwa nevanhu saka handidi nacho. Ndakati zete pachiri! (I did not forcibly grab the presidency but I was installed in the position by the people. I am firmly entrenched in the position and am not going anywhere!)" President Mugabe said to loud cheers from the gallery.

President Mugabe also had the gallery in stitches when he instructed the late Maria to update her husband in heaven, if ever they were going to meet, that he (Mugabe) was still the country's sole leader who had no immediate intentions of surrendering his job yet.

VP Msika died 2009, having been deputy to the country's founding leader for 10 years.

President Mugabe, who at 93, is Zanu PF Presidential candidate for next year's elections, said it was awful that among those pushing for his ouster, were in fact, some of his most trusted lieutenants whom he wined and dined with.

The country's economy recently saw a sharp rise in prices of basic commodities which triggered panic buying among locals still with fresh memories of the 2008 hyper inflationary period.

As he returned from the UN General Assembly in New York earlier this week, President Mugabe told his followers who thronged the Harare International Airport to meet him that the country's sudden economic turmoil was fuelled by some of his lieutenants.

He returned Thursday to make the same claims, describing his government's saboteurs as Judas Iscariots.

"Vana Judas Iscariot varipo pakati pedu (We have got the Judas Iscariots amongst us); they are manipulating the currency so that they trigger inflation.

"These are the sell-outs amongst us," President Mugabe said, much to the amusement of cabinet ministers Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere and Walter Mzembi who were spotted by television cameras during the live broadcast cheering excitedly at their leader's blunt claims.

Moyo and Kasukuwere front the so-christened G40, a Zanu PF faction currently involved in a fierce tussle for party control with Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa's so-called Team Lacoste.

President Mugabe urged vigilance among his followers in the wake of what he claimed were relentless attempts by party rivals to snatch his job.

Although he did not mention any names, the Zimbabwean leader and wife, Grace have been directly accusing VP Mnangagwa of harbouring a plot to remove him from power.

The embattled VP was conspicuous by his absence at the national shrine Thursday.