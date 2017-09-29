Nigeria: Zambia Plans Ghana Camp As Nyirenda Continues Mind Games

Contrary to earlier reports that Zambia will train in Europe ahead of their crucial Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles in Uyo, the Chipolopolo have now disclosed that they would camp in Ghana before coming to Nigeria.

On Monday, Coach Wedson Nyirenda began preparations for the game with the 26 home-based contingent of his squad, who were expected to be joined by their Europe-based counterparts later.

Now, the team will arrive in Ghana on Sunday for final preparations for the game, which victory would give the Southern Africans the same number of points with the Super Eagles going into the last match day.

According to Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), the team will leave Ghana for Nigeria on Wednesday, October 4 for Nigeria ahead of Saturday's showdown, which will be played at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

The Zambia national team will spend three days in Accra, Ghana before heading to Uyo for their crucial World Cup qualifier against Group B leaders Nigeria.

FAZ President, Andrew Kamanga wanted the squad to train in Europe to avoid unnecessary distractions before the trip to Uyo, but that plan was later jettisoned.

Coach Nyirenda was expected to announce his final roster, including the invited foreign professionals, yesterday at a press conference.

Nigeria will begin preparations for the game on Tuesday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium with all the invited players expected to arrive in the camp latest on Monday.

Nigeria will qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia if they beat Zambia on October 7.

Meanwhile, Nyirenda has continued his mind games ahead of the match, which he seems to believe he can win.

Nyirenda yesterday now warned Nigeria to brace up for a tough battle, adding that his team would not be intimidated by the Super Eagles' pedigree.

"No matter the tricks that Nigeria will want to use (against us), they will not sway us from the aim of booking a ticket to the World Cup," he boasted.

He warned his players that only the best would be picked to face Nigeria, saying, "I will not give any special treatment to anyone as every player has to prove his worth in my team."