29 September 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Namibian Lawmakers Tour Isange One Stop Centre

Tagged:

Related Topics

Isange One Stop Centre is one of the effective services that African countries should embrace to fight to injustices women and children continue to face, visiting Namibian lawmakers said yesterday.

The parliamentarians were visiting Isange One Stop Centre at Kacyiru hospital as part of their tour in Rwanda since last Saturday to learn good practices in the fight against gender based violence and child abuse, among others.

"As lawmakers, we decided to undertake a trip to Rwanda to share experiences and best practices on services that all of us as Africans should deliver for the good of our people," Hilma Nicanor, one of the Namibian lawmakers, said.

"This Isange One Stop centre is one of the services our people require. We are impressed by what we have witnessed and learned from here. The multi-facet services that are rendered here and to communities in terms of responding to incidences of assault, rape, defilement that are especially faced by women, girls and children, is one those holistic services that we all need," Nicanor said.

She added: "It's inspiring, and it arouses hope that a victim can come here and acquire all services for free. As the name says - one stop centre - we are impressed that all services can be assessed under one roof, which is something that we have picked as very important... an experience that we have learnt that will also benefit our people back home."

At Isange, the delegation was received and briefed by the Deputy Commissioner for Public Relations, Media and Protocol, Chief Supt. Lynder Nkuranga.

Nkuranga gave them the overview of the centre since its establishment in 2009 with the support of the First Lady Jeannette Kagame through Imbuto Foundation.

"Isange is structured in a way that all services are offered under one roof for free. Treatments, judicial support, evidence collection to support the judicial process against the culprit, psycho-socio services, are all catered for here to ensure that victims are fully rehabilitated and justice is served," she explained.

"The victims can be sheltered until they're back to their feet before they are discharged and followed up from home, where necessary, to ensure that they are fully reintegrated."

The centre, which has been replicated in at least 28 hospitals across the country, also has a Post-exposure prophylaxis therapy (PEP), an antiretroviral medicines (ART) service that prevent potentially exposed to HIV from becoming infected as well as unwanted pregnancies that may result from rape or defilement.

Rwanda

Polls Body Commended For Presidential Elections

The National Consultative Forum of Political Organisations (NFPO) has commended the National Electoral Commission for… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.