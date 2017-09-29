Tendai Biti's party has all but split after a faction led by party secretary general Godern Moyo Thursday "expelled" the former finance minister, his deputy and several senior party members for joining the MDC Alliance.

The controversial decision was passed by the People's Democratic Party (PDP)'s general council held in Bulawayo Thursday.

Biti was immediately replaced with party national chairperson Lucia Matibenga while Sikhumbuzo Ndiweni replaces Kucaca Phulu as party vice president.

George Mkhwananzi was also elected new party spokesperson, taking over from Jacob Mafume.

Addressing journalists in Bulawayo, Moyo said by signing up to the opposition pact, the leaders have ceased to be members of the MDC-T breakaway group.

"The national council of PDP today met and came up with a number of resolutions," Moyo said.

"The main resolution is that PDP is not a member of the MDC Alliance.

"The general council rejected any move that seeks to associate PDP with MDC Alliance and we also agreed that those members that have joined the MDC Alliance are free to do so."

Moyo added: "We replaced Tendai Biti with Lucia Matibenga. So, there is now a new president."

The former State Enterprises minister was adamant the move to expel Biti and the other leaders was in line with the PDP constitution.

"These people (expelled) made a decision to become MDC Alliance.

"Why should we be informing them of something which they are aware of? The organ which expelled them is a constitutional body representing all provinces throughout the country as well as external assemblies."

Other senior leaders booted out include Willias Madzimure, Evelyn Masaiti, Moses Manyengavana and Vince Musewe.

Biti and Moyo recently clashed over the former Harare East legislator's decision to lead his party into joining the opposition loose merger.

Moyo and National People Party (NPP) vice president Samuel Sipepa Nkomo recently announced they had formed a separate alliance which also included Dumiso Dabengwa's Zapu to prepare for next year's general elections.

However, the decision to form a splinter alliance was vehemently disputed by Mafume.

In a statement Thursday evening, Mafume also dismissed the said expulsion of party officials, describing the move as tribal and a circus.

Mafume said the opposition had no time to turn against each other at a time Zimbabweans felt they should close ranks to dislodge the current government blamed for the country's economic problems.

"With this in mind," he added, "any individual who seeks to disturb and destroy the opposition is an enemy of the people.

"It becomes worse when the disturbance is a product of an ethnic approach to politics, anyone who wants to divide the Zimbabweans on tribal grounds must be treated with the contempt they deserve.

"The country is not in need of a poster boy of tribalism; it is looking for leadership with the capacity to unite the people around confronting and liquidating the dictatorship which is the source of suffering among Zimbabweans.

"The circus around the firing of President Tendai Biti is a disturbance in the movement of convergence which is a heeding of a call by the people of Zimbabwe who view a coalition as a platform which offers citizens a fighting chance."