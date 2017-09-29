Tanzania: Danish Ambassador Vows to Continue Investing in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam — Danish Ambassador to Tanzania Einar Jensen has said his government will continue investing in the country to support key projects such as health, education and poverty eradication.

Speaking at the re-launch of Marie Stopes Tanzania (MST) at a newly refurbished hospital in Mwenge in the city, he assured that his office would continue supporting the government to address various socio-economic issues through the Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA).

"We will continue investing in communities to complement the government's efforts to achieve its desired middle income economy status vision," he said.

He also commended MST for complementing the government's efforts to implement the fourth health sector strategic plan (2015-2020) to ensure all citizens had access to quality health services at affordable costs.

The refurbishment of the hospital has been a fruitful product of exciting collaborative efforts between MST and development partners, including Embassy of Denmark thereby making the hospital a one-stop health facility for family planning and sexual reproductive health services.

Meanwhile, Mr Jensen also launched the MST Contact (Call) Centre along with a toll free customer care number that will give members of the public an opportunity to inquire about MST services at no cost.

For his part, MST Country Director Anil Tambay said he was optimistic that the renovation of the hospital would enhance healthcare service delivery at the hospital.

Amongst other things, MST also provides sexual reproductive health services covering all regions in Tanzania through mobile family planning outreach services.

The hospital has also launched a three-day free health screening event. It offers free screening for blood pressure, blood sugar, HIV/Aids, cervical cancer and provision of family planning services.