Photo: Daily News

Chadema's Singida East MP, Tundu Lissu.

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's Home Affairs minister Mwigulu Nchemba on Thursday September 28 failed to explain how many suspects linked to the assassination attempt on the life of Singida East MP Tundu Lissu had been arrested.

But he said, so far they have seized 10 vehicles that match the looks of the one the unknown assailants used on the material day.

Mr Nchemba made the statement during an interview with a local TV station, where he also assured on the capacity of local security organs to probe the incident.

"We are holding 10 vehicles in connection with the attempt but I can't divulge more details on how many people have been arrested, the police continue with their investigations," he said.

"People should trust their police as they are on duty 24/7, even the government isn't happy with the blood shedding incidents as our core responsibility is to guarantee safety to everyone," he added.

Mr Lissu, who is also an opposition Chief Whip and president of the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) was showered with bullets on September 7 outside his Area D home in Dodoma as he was coming from Parliament.

The firebrand law maker is receiving treatment at The Nairobi Hospital.

Commenting about the whereabouts of Ben Saanane who is an assistant to Chadema national chairman Freeman Mbowe, Mr Nchemba said they were still open to receive tips from the public.

Minister said: "As the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro explained recently, we haven't dropped the matter. We are still on it and continue to receive information from the public. We really need the cooperation of the public to trace his whereabouts".

Mr Nchemba also failed to give more details about the investigation on the person, who pulled a pistol to threaten former minister of Information, Culture, Arts and Sport,Mr Nape Nnauye.

According to him, preliminary findings showed that the person was not a Police officer as was assumed by many.

"The incident is being treated like any other crime, and the police are doing all in their powers to tame them," he said.