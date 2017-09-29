28 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Roadblocks Won't Be Removed, Says Kigoma DC

By Anthony Kayanda News@tz.nationmedia.com

Kigoma — The Kigoma district administration has vowed not to remove or reduce roadblocks because doing so criminals will smuggle firearms and threaten peace and security.

Kigoma District Commissioner Samsoni Anga said check points were very important as they were ways of curbing criminal incidents and protecting people and their property.

He called upon leaders to avoid politics in issues of defence and security, saying the lives of people were more important than politicking and must be protected at any cost even if doing so irked some politicians.

"Criminals sometimes get through these same check points with firearms. So, we much strengthen security and take legal action against the culprits. Firearms have no eyes. Any person can fall victim. That's why we, as government leaders, must be serious about this," said Mr Anga.

On corrupt police officers at the check points, the DC called upon the residents to give him their names so that legal action could be taken against them.

For his part, Kigoma District Council Chairman Enock Chobaliko asked the government to reduce the number of check points on the Mwandiga-Manyovu Road that had five road blocks.

Mr Chobalika said too many check points were a nuisance to travellers, as a lot of time was wasted and some police officers asked for money.

