28 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Musoma Government Woos Investors to Mara

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Beldina Nyakeke

Musoma — Foreign and local investors have been asked to grab investment opportunities available in Mara Region.

Speaking at the Investment Stakeholders' Symposium on Wednesday, Musoma District Commissioner Vicent Naano said the region provided numerous investment opportunities across myriad sectors.

Dr Naano said that government would cooperate with the investors and that the door was open for them to submit proposals to see how they can be implemented.

He said the government was pushing towards industrializing the economy and hence investors were crucial and that the opportunities range from agriculture, fisheries to tourism.

"I you invest in cotton growing here I am sure you will make a lot of money as well as our people and government will benefit as you will create jobs and improve government revenues," he explained .

Dr Naano said the local government would publicise all the investment opportunities as a way of fighting against poverty. He said researchers would be involved in this task so as to map and highlight key areas.

For their part, participants wanted the government in the region to put more efforts to advertise the opportunities so that they can benefit residents.

Mr Charles Mbushi said that there were natural resources that can be used to change people's lives, all they need is management and capital to unlock their potentials.

He cited the Serengeti National Park as an example, saying as it is it does not benefit much the residents.

Tanzania

Media Has 7 Days to Give Views On New Regulations

Media stakeholders have only seven days to submit their views on the Electronic and Postal Communications (Online… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.