28 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania/Nigeria: Nigeria's Youth Team Due in Dar

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dar es Salaam — A 31-member squad of Nigeria's U-20 women's national soccer team, Falconets, arrive in the country today ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Tanzanites.

The Tanzanites have been fine-tuning in the city since last week for the first round, second leg match set for Sunday at the Azam Complex.

The match will start at 4pm, according to the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Media and Information officer, Alfred Lucas.

Lucas said yesterday that 18 of the 31-member Nigerian contingent are players and the rest are officials.

He said the team would flew into the country aboard Ethiopian Airlines flight. The plane, he said, will touch down at the Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) at 3.40pm.

The Tanzanian girls are camping in the city under the tutelage of head coach, Sebastian Nkoma and his assistant Edna Lema.

Nkoma said yesterday that his players were in high spirits, looking forward to notch the victory they need to book a place in the second and final round of the Paris 2018 qualifiers.

Tanzania

Media Has 7 Days to Give Views On New Regulations

Media stakeholders have only seven days to submit their views on the Electronic and Postal Communications (Online… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.