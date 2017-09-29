28 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Msingwa, Two Other People Arraigned for Uttering Insults, Threatening to Kill Chadema Defector

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Berdina Majinge

Iringa — Iringa Urban Peter Msigwa and two other accused were on Thursday September 28 arraigned, facing two charges of uttering insults and threatening to kill former Kitwiru councillor Baraka Kimata, who defected to CCM.

Reading the charges before the Iringa Primary Court,the public prosecutor alleged Mr Msigwa, Ms Selestina Johanes, a Special Seats councillor (Chadema), and the MP's driver, Mr Godi Mwaluka committed the offences at about 2pm.

The accused denied the charges and they were released on bail until October 9.

Tanzania

Media Has 7 Days to Give Views On New Regulations

Media stakeholders have only seven days to submit their views on the Electronic and Postal Communications (Online… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.