Dar es Salaam — The main opposition party, Chadema, has expressed its disappointment over the parliament's decision to take back a car used by the leader of the Official Opposition in parliament, Mr Freeman Mbowe.

Mr Mbowe, who is the Hai Member of the Parliament (MP), is reported to have ordered the car to be sent to Nairobi to support following up treatment of the Singida East MP, Mr Tundu Lissu.

However, it was revealed yesterday that the parliament blocked the use of the car and that it should be surrendered.

Mr Lissu, who is also the President of the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) was gravely injured after being shot several times by people who not yet been identified at his Area D home in Dodoma on September 7.

He is currently is receiving treatment at the Nairobi Hospital.

Party's head of publicity Hemed Ali told The Citizen in a telephone interview that Chadema was disappointed with the decision, but harboured hopes that they will receive support from well-wishers, including Tanzanians living in the Kenyan capital.

However, the National Assembly Clerk, Dr Thomas Kashililah said he was not aware of the order, stressing that the information was new to him.

"Ask him whether he has been ordered to return the car or not. Mr Mbowe is a parliament leader with several assistants, so try to establish whether the person who is making such claims was directed by him to issue this information," said Dr Kashililah.

"Let me end here, because these issues are dealt with in accordance with office procedures. I don't want to continue with this (interview) because there are things I can't respond. You may be curious on several issues," he said.