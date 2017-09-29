29 September 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Fuel Adulteration Cut Significantly, Ewura Explains

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Merali Chawe in Mbeya

THE Energy and Water Regulatory Authority (Ewura) says fuel adulteration has been reduced from 78 per cent in 2007 to four per cent this year.

This was revealed yesterday by the Acting Director of Ewura, Eng. Godwin Samweli, at the opening ceremony of the Ewura Southern Highland zone office which will serve Mbeya, Iringa, Njombe, Ruvuma, Rukwa,Katavi and Songwe regions.

He said since 2006, Ewura had registered various achievements, including reduction of fuel adulteration by that rate, and were determined to ensure that all imported oils were clean and safe by 100 per cent.

Eng. Samweli said the only sector that still posed challenges was fuel trade, asking fuel traders to comply with rules and regulations, to avoid the repercussions of defiance.

Towards improving their performance, he said the Authority had developed a system of information, technology and communication to enable stakeholders to request, overlay licences, control prices, to monitor practices of the controlled sectors, listen and to solve disputes.

The Mbeya Regional Commissioner, Mr Amos Makalla, said global economic changes were emphasizing on promoting good governance and there was a division of responsibility between the government, the Authority and service providers.

He said currently, the government had retained responsibility for organizing policies, managing their implementation, capacity building for the people and attracting investors to participate in business, as well as construction of infrastructure.

Tanzania

Media Has 7 Days to Give Views On New Regulations

Media stakeholders have only seven days to submit their views on the Electronic and Postal Communications (Online… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.