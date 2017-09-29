Tanzania: Fuel Adulteration Cut Significantly, Ewura Explains

THE Energy and Water Regulatory Authority (Ewura) says fuel adulteration has been reduced from 78 per cent in 2007 to four per cent this year.

This was revealed yesterday by the Acting Director of Ewura, Eng. Godwin Samweli, at the opening ceremony of the Ewura Southern Highland zone office which will serve Mbeya, Iringa, Njombe, Ruvuma, Rukwa,Katavi and Songwe regions.

He said since 2006, Ewura had registered various achievements, including reduction of fuel adulteration by that rate, and were determined to ensure that all imported oils were clean and safe by 100 per cent.

Eng. Samweli said the only sector that still posed challenges was fuel trade, asking fuel traders to comply with rules and regulations, to avoid the repercussions of defiance.

Towards improving their performance, he said the Authority had developed a system of information, technology and communication to enable stakeholders to request, overlay licences, control prices, to monitor practices of the controlled sectors, listen and to solve disputes.

The Mbeya Regional Commissioner, Mr Amos Makalla, said global economic changes were emphasizing on promoting good governance and there was a division of responsibility between the government, the Authority and service providers.

He said currently, the government had retained responsibility for organizing policies, managing their implementation, capacity building for the people and attracting investors to participate in business, as well as construction of infrastructure.