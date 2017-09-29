Nigeria: House Raises the Alarm Over Diversion of N28bn Meant for N'East

Abuja — The House of Representatives thursday passed a motion President Muhammadu Buhari to graciously direct the immediate stoppage of the diversion of N28 billion meant for the rehablitation of the North-east and restore law and order in the system.

It further prevailed on the president to assent to the North-east Development Commission (NEDC) Bill which is before him and expedite the immediate take off of the agency for comprehensive institutional management of the north east redevelopment.

The House resolve followed a motion by Hon. Muhammad Sani Abdu under urgent public importance on the need to stop the implementation of the BAMA Initiative (BI) by none statutory committees and remit same to the Presidential Committee on North-east Initiative (PCNI) for proper mandatory execution.

The House noted that there had been diverse complaints making the rounds in mainstream and social media over an alleged plot to abnormally move the appropriated north east fund meant to be domiciled and utilised by PCNI and that of the Consolidated Pool Account domiciled in the office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF).

It said the fund, consisting N18 billion from PCNI account and N10 billion from the consolidated pool account are not been moved through proper and approved regulated financial flow system of government- supplementary budget, virement and direct capital releases.

The lawmakers expressed concern that should the movement of fund be allowed, it could lead to serious breaches of the constitution, the appropriation Act and financial regulation and extant rules.

They argued that the BI as conceived was not meant to be handled by the statutory PCNI but rather by two non statutory committees floating between the Ministry of Budget and National Planning and the presidency.