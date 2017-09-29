Rwanda: Forty Vulnerable Households Resettled in Modern Housing

Up to 40 vulnerable families relocated from high risk zones have been resettled in a newly inaugurated model settlement in Masaka, Kicukiro District.

The Rwf1.4bn Urumuri settlement was inaugurated on Thursday, to accommodate historically marginalised people, people living with disabilities, and vulnerable Genocide survivors among others.

It was constructed by Rwanda Defense Force (RDF) reserve force,.

It is the first phase of construction which is part of government's Integrated Development Programme.

The new settlement has a multi-purpose hall, market, health post, room for information (with TV sets and ICT facilities), early childhood development centre among others.

Speaking at the event, Syriaque Harerimana, the state minister in charge of socio-economic development, said the housing project is in line with ongoing efforts to have at least one model settlement in every district, most of which are in final phase of construction.

"This initiative is in line with seven-year government programme for resettling Rwandans in safe zones. We started by building at least one model settlement in every district but we will also have more than one so that more Rwandans live in safe zones. Construction of most of the settlements we had planned is in the final phase of planning and will be launched during the monthly community work this Saturday," he said.

He said income generating activities would be designed to create self-reliance for the vulnerable families.

He added that, in conjunction with institutions in charge, fruit and other types of trees, as well as kitchen gardens will be introduced there.

"We have to seek long-term development so that your children will not be need to be supported like you," he told the beneficiaries.

Harerimana also pledged that public transport will be introduced in the area, connecting residents to the city centre.

Jeanne Nyirahabimana, the mayor of Kicukiro District, said the construction project had created over 700 jobs.

More will be created in the second phase, she said.

She said the second phase targets 152 households.

She said the beneficiaries were drawn from across 10 sectors of Kicukiro District.

Ferdinand Kayinamura, one of the beneficiaries, said he had overcome the burden of looking for rent fees from the sector authorities.

"With housing now settled we shall now think of business ideas," he said.