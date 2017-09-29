29 September 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria Loses N30 Trillion Export Revenues

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Isiaka Wakili

Nigeria is going through the sharpest falls of export revenues in her history, losing over $100 billion (N30 trillion) of national export revenue from 2015 to 2017.

The Director-General of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Segun Awolowo, disclosed this yesterday in his presentation to the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Awolowo told the council that this was due to the crash "in oil prices which resultant effect was recession."

Addressing State House reporters after the six-hour closed-door meeting, Awolowo said his presentation was on a plan to restructure the economy to survive without crude oil.

He said he also informed the council on the need to rapidly ramp up non-oil exports "As our future earnings from crude oil faces significant headwinds."

He said the zero oil plan aimed at earning at least $30 billion from non-oil sources in the near to medium term as against the current earnings of about $5 billion.

"The objectives of zero oil plan is to add $150 billion to Nigeria foreign reserves the next 10 years, create 500,000 jobs, lift 10 million Nigerians out of poverty and integrate each state of the federation into the export value chain.

"The focus of the plan is on the export of the following crops - rice, wheat, corn, palm oil, rubber, hides and skin, sugar, soya beans and automotive parts among others," Awolowo stated.

He listed destination countries for Nigeria's exports as including Netherlands, China, Iran, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, India and Saudi Arabia.

He said the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) briefed the NEC on the states export development Initiative being pursued as a medium to long term strategic plan aimed at stimulating and increasing deliberate funding intervention to small and medium enterprises in the non-oil sector for attainment of its objectives.

Nigeria

Govt Explains Why It Labelled Biafra Group as Terrorists

The Federal Government, yesterday, disagreed with the United States of America on the status of the Indigenous People of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.