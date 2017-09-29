Nigeria: Jibrin Yet to Fulfil Resumption Condition - Reps

The House of Representatives said yesterday that its suspended member, Abdulmumin Jibrin, is yet to fulfil the major condition set for him before he could return to the House.

The House had on September 28 last year suspended Jibrin for 181 legislative days. The House also set a condition that the suspended lawmaker must apologize for "embarrassing" his colleagues in the media.

But one year after, Jibrin is yet to apologize, spokesman of the House Abdulrazak Namdas (APC, Adamawa) told journalists in Abuja yesterday.

Our correspondent reports that the House sits at plenary from Tuesday to Thursday, while its legislative days are counted from Monday to Friday. But within the period, the lawmakers embarked on series of breaks, including annual recess, which lasted for more than two months.

Asked if Jibrin's suspension period was over, Namdas said: "I talked with the chairman of the ethics and privileges committee, and he said the period is not yet over. "Besides, when we passed the resolution, we said he (Jibrin) should apologize before the expiration of his suspension period, but he is yet to do that. If he does that, it'll be known by everybody because it'll be public," he said.

Namdas could not give the exact date for Jibrin's resumption.

But Jibrin, in a reaction through his media aide, Godwin Onyeacholem, said he viewed Namdas' comments as "insensitive and insult" to the people of his Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency.

"I wish to state that Jibrin's position on this issue remains, as always, immutable. He has maintained that denying his constituents representation for one good year is unconstitutional and negates all known democratic principles, just as asking him to apologize for doing no wrong is a negation of all known social norms.

"It is somewhat weird that the official spokesman of the House claims that he does not know the exact date that Jibrin's purported suspension would lapse. That in itself speaks volume of the subterfuge and sinister motives around the whole issue."