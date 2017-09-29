28 September 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria/Zambia: Zambia Can't Stop My World Cup Dream - Ighalo

Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo says the team are determined to seal the sole ticket to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria is top of Group B of the qualifier with 10 points while Zambia sits second with seven points from the same game played.

Both teams will clash on October 7 in Uyo in a match both teams have termed to be a must win to see them actualise their dream of hoisting their flags in the World Cup in Russia.

However, Ighalo said that he wants to play at the World Cup and assured that Nigeria would beat Zambia in Uyo.

"I'm happy to be called up again because it's always a great honour to play for my country," Ighalo.

"We know Zambia is a strong team and they will come with full determination in Uyo. We cannot engage in irrelevant pre-match talking but deliver on the pitch.

"I've never played at the World Cup and like my other colleagues, we all want to be in Russia, this is like a final for us."

