28 September 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Soccer Star Abraham Gets England U-21 Call After Snubbing Nigeria

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Tammy Abraham/Instagram
Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham has been included in the England Under-21 squad just a week after denying he was considering switching allegiance to Nigeria.

The Swansea striker, on loan from Chelsea, has been called up by Aidy Boothroyd ahead of the Euro 2019 qualifiers against Scotland and Andorra next month.

Reports last week suggested the Nigeria Football Federation was hopeful of persuading him to play for the African nation as he qualifies through his father.

Abraham, has three goals in nine under-21 caps having also played at Euro 2017.

Abraham said at the time: "I can confirm I met the President of the NFF after our last game against Tottenham at Wembley on Saturday given he is a friend of my father.

"However, any suggestion that I have made a decision to change my international representation is incorrect and wide off the mark.

"I have informed the FA that I remain available for selection for England."

Nigeria

Govt Explains Why It Labelled Biafra Group as Terrorists

The Federal Government, yesterday, disagreed with the United States of America on the status of the Indigenous People of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.