Nigeria: Soccer Star Abraham Gets England U-21 Call After Snubbing Nigeria

Tammy Abraham has been included in the England Under-21 squad just a week after denying he was considering switching allegiance to Nigeria.

The Swansea striker, on loan from Chelsea, has been called up by Aidy Boothroyd ahead of the Euro 2019 qualifiers against Scotland and Andorra next month.

Reports last week suggested the Nigeria Football Federation was hopeful of persuading him to play for the African nation as he qualifies through his father.

Abraham, has three goals in nine under-21 caps having also played at Euro 2017.

Abraham said at the time: "I can confirm I met the President of the NFF after our last game against Tottenham at Wembley on Saturday given he is a friend of my father.

"However, any suggestion that I have made a decision to change my international representation is incorrect and wide off the mark.

"I have informed the FA that I remain available for selection for England."