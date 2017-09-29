Liberia: 'Don't Vote On Sentiments'

Representative Ricks Toweh (Nimba County District #6) has called on the citizens of his district not to vote on sentiments, saying they should rather vote for an individual who can do or deliver.

Speaking in Tappita at the Liberty Party campaign rally recently, Toweh cautioned voters to be mindful of making their decisions on October 10 and urged them to vote for "someone who is able to carry development in their communities and the district in general."

Meanwhile, Toweh called on the voters to vote for him to continue development initiatives he has undertaken in the district.

Although Toweh has been heavily criticized for not doing enough in the district since he was elected in 2011, he outlined several achievements, including schools, road rehabilitation, and creation of jobs for the young people as proof.

He mentioned the construction of a school in Gbanapea; advocating for the rehabilitation of the Graie-Behwalay Road, a project funded by USAID; and the rehabilitation of the Dialah-Kweepea Road, which he said was done with money from his pocket, as more proof of his work for the district.

Rep. Toweh said if elected for the second term, he will build a medical college in Tappita, will ensure that Tappita has a modern drinking water facility and electrify the city.

He was elected on the ticket of the defunct National Union of Democratic Progress of Senator Prince Johnson in 2011. There have been lots of criticisms of his failure to deliver to his people during his six years in power.

Toweh is one of the representatives who is yet to identify any project sponsored by the Legislative Support Fund.

The Chief Compound in Tappita, which was earmarked as one of the projects he was undertaking, is still in ruins, while shortage of chairs has remained one of some of the factors affecting the public school in Nimba County District #6.

The district has 24,015 registered voters, with about 21 voting centers, according to the National Elections Commission's final voter registration report.

There are over 10 representative candidates vying for the lone district seat.