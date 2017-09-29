Uganda: Chinese Company Joins Campaign to Boost Tourism

Kampala — A Chinese firm has joined a fundraising drive for wildlife conservation to save 49 Chimpanzees at the Ngamba Chimpanzee Sanctuary.

According to Tiang Tang Group chief executive officer Lucy Zhang, their move is aimed at boosting local tourism.

Last week, the Group contributed building materials and Shs16m towards the Shs80m drive.

"We came in to support the construction of the medical facility for the chimpanzees because we greatly value wildlife..," said Mr Owen Jin, the head of administration Tian Tang Group.

The materials and the cheque worth Shs5m was handed over to Ms Lillian Ajarova, the executive director Chimpanzee Sanctuary and Wildlife Conservation Trust at the firm's factory plant in Mukono.

Talking to Daily Monitor before the handover, Mr Jin said Tiang Tang Group that consists of Comform Mattresses, Unistrong (iron sheets and steel bars), Hong Hai Woods, Najing Restaurant and Najing Tours and Travel among others joined in the support because they value tourism and wildlife.

"We have always supported causes that conserve the environment and lead to nation building," Ms Zhang noted.

If efforts are not put in place to save chimpanzees, they will become extinct, Ms Ajarova warned. She said: "So far there are at least 5,000 remaining chimpanzees in the country."

She further explained: "We are grateful to Tiang Tang Group for coming up to support us. They have always been there whenever we come to them for support. Their contribution will be instrumental in helping us complete the medical ward for the chimpanzees."

She said so far, Shs56m has been raised out of the Shs80m.