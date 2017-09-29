All is set for the 2017 GoTV netball challenge to wrap up on October 30, 2017 at the netball cathedral Don Bosco in Lilongwe.

Spectators should brace for Malawi giants in netball from all the three cities will converge in the capital city with a winning mentality.

From Blantyre there are three giants namely Kukoma Diamonds,Thunder Queens and Tigresses,while Lilongwe has Civonets and Blue Eagles.

Salima has been represented by Mafco,while Mzuzu is assured that Mimosa and Lameck Queens will do wonders for them.

The first opening match will involve a Mzuzu derby,as Mimosa takes on Lameck Queens, while the second encounter will involve Blantyre based giants Thunder Queens and Tigresses.

These two sides will be fighting for position five.

Tigresses has assembled a young squad with the absence of their several players like Sindi Simutowe and Grace Mhango. And they will be boosted with the coming in of their towering goal keeper Lauren Ngwira from England where she went to took part in a tournament.

Thunder Queens ,who are enjoying a good form, have one of the best and experienced squad but mind you their pride at stake when the two teams meet.

Tigresses coach Peace Kaluwa said they are aware that it will be a tough match,but insists Thunder will have a huge mountain to climb against them.

"We are aware that they have a best squad and experienced players but pressure is on them.We will just go there to enjoy and play our game,"said Kaluwa.

Kaluwa also said she is delighted that their game plan to give an opportunity to youngsters in the Gotv has worked.

"We are very happy that all what we wanted to expose most of these youngsters to big competition has worked. Come Saturday we will show Thunder what Tigresses is capable of doing and our fans should come in their large numbers," said Kaluwa.

Kukoma Diamonds player captain Thokozani said their aim is to rule Blantyre city at the end of the game.

"They can say all sorts of things but what l can tell you is that Thunder will always rule Blantyre," said Thokozani.

In other matches, mouthwatering fixtures Mafco takes on Blue Eagles with the main game to involve Kukoma Dimaonds and Civonets.