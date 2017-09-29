The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has invited election based civic groups in the country to register with the poll authority so they could begin educating citizens as well as observe the current Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) process.

A Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) official confirmed the invitation.

"I can confirm that we have received an invitation letter calling us to register and start rolling out voter awareness campaigns," ZESN chairperson Andrew Makoni told journalists in Harare this week.

"We have 2 000 voter educators who will be observing this process, and these 2 000 educators are going to cover all the 1 958 wards in all the country's 210 constituencies."

ZEC charges $10 for every individual member of an eligible organisation to be accredited to observe the ongoing voter registration process.

President Robert Mugabe has proclaimed four months of voter registration for the 2018 general elections starting September 14 and ending 15 January 2018.

After the process is complete, the Zimbabwean leader will proclaim a national election date.

Tawanda Chimhini, executive director with the poll watchdog, Election Resource Centre was up in arms with ZEC he accused of being selective in its engagement with observers of the pre-election process.

He feels ZEC should allow civic groups to observe everything to do with poll preparation.

These include the procurement of materials, recruitment, training and deployment of voter registration personnel, setting up of servers and storage facilities.

"Now it appears that ZEC prefers to be transparent and accountable selectively which is unfortunate for the credibility of our elections.

"Ceremonial invitation of observers does not help improve our election processes," he told NewZimbabwe.com Thursday.

The premature proclamation of BVR has also elicited strong condemnation from both the opposition and poll based groups which felt the country was not yet fully equipped to conduct a flawless process.

Opponents also felt voter education should have been allowed to run its course before actual registration.

Government has pu up 63 pilot voter registration centres throughout the country, with major cities like Harare and Bulawayo, each having a single such centre.

ZESN feels at least 4000 kits should all be deployed countrywide to give impetus to the process.

ZEC is using 400 kits in the 63 centres they established countrywide when the voter registration process started some two weeks ago.

The country's electoral authority is waiting for more BVR kits from a Chinese firm which won the tender to supply the kits.