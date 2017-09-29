Malalwi Police in Chikwawa are keeping in custody a Pastor for Jesus Message Ministry for rape and abduction of a 16 year old girl (name withheld) in what the pastor claimed to be demons cleansing process.

Ngabu Police Unit, Criminal Investigations Officer, Sergeant Fanizo Kawindula said on Thursday that the incident occurred between the months of August and September, 2017 at Misongwe village under Senior Chief Ngabu in the district.

Kawindula said, Beatrice Misheck aged 30 and the mother of the victim from Misongwe village complained to police that the girl had been abused by the Pastor.

According to Kawindula, the Pastor, Chikumbutso Pilowe aged 41 and founder of Jesus Message Ministry based at Ngabu Trading Centre had been raping the girl on several times within the said period.

"The victim is reported to have complained of abdominal pains at one point of which she decided to go to the suspect's house for healing prayers.

"Later the suspect prayed for her however he told her to spend days at his house so that every demon she was possessed with would be removed," Kawindula explained.

He added that after some days, the suspect tricked the victim that all church members were to hold a night of prayers at a certain mountain which is ten kilometers from the village which later surprised the girl when she realized they were only two at the mountain.

Kawindula said the two conducted prayers the whole night and the suspect later during the night raped the girl by cheating her that it was meant to complete the demon cleansing process.

"The suspect continued his ordeal at his home after the mountain prayers. Later, he abducted the girl and was heading to Mozambique when she was rescued by a church member," he said.

Results from Ngabu rural hospital showed the girl was defiled several times.

Pilowe from Misongwe village under Senior Chief Ngabu is expected to appear before court soon to answer defilement and abduction cases.