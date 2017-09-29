28 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: University of Fort Hare Protests Result in R1.9 Million Rampage At Bookstore

Tagged:

Related Topics

Disgruntled students at the University of Fort Hare went on a rampage this week by allegedly cleaning out a bookstore at the Alice campus, Eastern Cape police said on Thursday.

"They went into the store by forcing the roller door open and broke the glass door," said Captain Siyasanga Nontshinga.

Stock apparently swept off the shelves included laptops, tablets, stationery and kitchen utensils, worth an estimated total of R1.97m.

She said no arrests had yet been made.

Students were apparently upset after a meeting with university management over concerns including fees, water issues at some residences, and loans.

On Wednesday, some students had blocked the R63 at the entrance to the university.

The public order police monitored the situation. Nontshinga said the students had thrown stones.

University spokesperson Khotso Moabi had not responded to detailed questions on the protests and students concerns by Thursday afternoon.

Source: News24

South Africa

Cato Manor 'Death Squad' Accused to State Their Case

Suspended KwaZulu-Natal head of Hawks Major-General Johan Booysen and 25 other police officers are expected to appear in… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.