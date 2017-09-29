Photo: Jason Zhuwao/Facebook

Jason Zhuwao and his father Minister Patrick Zhuwao (file photo).

Jason Zhuwao, son to Youth and Indigenisation Minister Patrick Zhuwao, is reportedly firming up to challenge MDC-T top official Murisi Zvidzai in his Harare Central seat.

The 24-year-old is also Zanu PF youth league information officer.

Zanu PF sources have linked the younger Zhuwao, another of President Robert Mugabe's politically active relatives, to plans to become a party legislator.

Reached for comment, Zhuwao was evidently uncomfortable with discussing the matter, insisting he was a disciplined party youth who would not impose himself outside party processes.

He added: "The subject is not only untrue, but in fact misleading. I can confirm that I will not be contesting for Harare Central in the next elections.

"However, if I decide to contest anywhere else 2018, I will make an official announcement."

If Zhuwao proceeds to try his luck as a legislator, he would have joined his father and late grandmother Sabina Mugabe, two of the Zimbabwean leader's close relatives who have been active in local politics.

Patrick Zhuwao, a politburo member, farmer and businessman, started his political activism as a young man who rose through party structures to become a legislator for Zvimba East and subsequently a minister.

Although he lost his bid to be elected back to parliament during Zanu PF primaries, he was later appointed to the youth portfolio by President Mugabe.

He has denied receiving any special favours from his uncle insisting he has worked his way up the Zanu PF leadership ladder.

Similarly, Patrick's late mother Sabina was also an active politician from the liberation war era and became a Zanu PF legislator for Zvimba.

Jason Zhuwao, who has also taken after his father's dreadlocks, could be well on course to joining his elders into seeking political office.

However, should he be cleared to challenge for a parliamentary seat, he has to dig deeper in his election tactics to upstage the opposition's candidate in a constituency often considered a safe zone for the main opposition.