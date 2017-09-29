Nigeria: 2019 Polls - Lamido Campaign Group Emerges

Dutse — In continuation of the call on former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, to contest the 2019 presidency, another campaign organisation, Lamido Presidency Project 2019, has emerged.

National Coordinator of the project, Mr. Aminu Aminu, who disclosed this to newsmen in Dutse, said the organisa-tion has representatives of youth across the 36 states of the federation, who have unanimously endorsed Lamido for President in 2019.

According to Aminu, it is a clear evidence that the eight years tenure of Sule Lamido as governor of Jigawa State proved to all progressive-thinking citizen that he can take the country to the promised land.

He said: "If Lamido emerged President in 2019, he will salvage this country from insecurity, infrastructural under-development, unemployment, youth restiveness, starvation, drugs abused and all forms of other social ills."