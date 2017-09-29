Eritrea: Nationals Abroad Hold Public Diplomacy Activities

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in Sweden and the Sudan have conducted different public diplomacy activities with a view to strengthen organizational capacity and back up the national development endeavors.

The seminar the nationals conducted in Guttenberg, Sweden, on 16 and 17 September in which over 90 community leaders from 25 cities took part, was aimed at implementing the vision of the communities and transfer the noble societal values to the young generation.

Briefings on the challenges the immigrants and especially the youth are encountering, the efforts that should be exerted so that the youth are equipped with the necessary profession and skills as well as the responsibilities of the communities to strengthen the attachment of the nationals with their homeland were provided by knowledgeable individuals.

In the same vein, at the seminar the Eritrean community members residing in Khartoum and its environs conducted on 22 September they expressed resolve to reinforce organizational capacity and work for the success of the national development drives.

The Charge d' Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in the Sudan, Mr. Ibrahim Idris gave extensive briefing on the objective situation in the homeland and on the diplomatic activities being conducted and their outcome.

Indicating that the Eritrean people living inside the country and abroad are identified with their unity and love of country, Mr. Ibrahim called for strengthening organizational capacity and live up to the nation's expectation.

At the event extensive discussion was conducted on Consular services, activity of the community and the progress registered as well as on other relevant issues.

Likewise, the Eritrean Embassy in Sudan in collaboration with the "Association of Popular Cooperation between Sudan and Eritrea" organized a workshop on 25 September regarding art deco beauty and cleanliness of Asmara.

At the workshop in which researchers, writers and journalists took part, papers on the social, cultural and economic background of Asmara, architectural beauty of Asmara and the tourism attraction it is holding as well as the effort made to put Asmara in the World Heritage List were presented.