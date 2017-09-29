Eritrea: Micro-Dams Contributing in Agricultural Development

Photo: Shabait

Micro-dams being built in Eritrea.

Keren — The micro-dams built in 2013 in the Geleb sub-zone, Anseba region, are significantly contributing in the agricultural development in the sub-zone and thus improving the socio-economic lives of the residents.

The farmers engaged in dairy, poultry and bee farms indicated that the micro-dams are making significant impact in enriching the underground water. They also commended the support being provided by the Ministry of Agriculture.

The head of the Livestock Resources at the Ministry of Agriculture branch in the region, Dr. Kiflemeriam Hailemicael pointed out that the farmers are effectively using the micro-dams in producing green animal feed and thus developing dairy farms.

Ms. Kibra Gebremeskel, head of Seeds Development on her part said that the micro-dams beyond ensuring drinking water to the residents and livestock are playing significant role in developing fruits and vegetable farms.

Report from the Ministry of Agriculture branch in the Anseba region indicates that yearly 3299 hectares of land is being cultivated.