28 September 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Commendable Achievement in Controlling Communicable Diseases

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — The community based environmental sanitation popular campaigns that has been initiated since 2008 in the Central region has significantly contributed in controlling the prevalence of communicable diseases.

According to Mr. Abraham Belai, head of Environmental Sanitation in the region, 88 villages out of the 93 villages in the region have become beneficiaries of modern latrines and that the remaining villages will introduce in the near future.

Mr. Abraham further said that besides environmental sanitation the unit is working to ensure the safety of workers in work places and called for active participation of the public.

Eritrea

Statement by Minister on Human Trafficking Combat

STATEMENT BY H.E. MR. OSMAN SALEH, MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF THE STATE OF ERITREA, DURING THE UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.