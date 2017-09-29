Eritrea: Commendable Achievement in Controlling Communicable Diseases

Asmara — The community based environmental sanitation popular campaigns that has been initiated since 2008 in the Central region has significantly contributed in controlling the prevalence of communicable diseases.

According to Mr. Abraham Belai, head of Environmental Sanitation in the region, 88 villages out of the 93 villages in the region have become beneficiaries of modern latrines and that the remaining villages will introduce in the near future.

Mr. Abraham further said that besides environmental sanitation the unit is working to ensure the safety of workers in work places and called for active participation of the public.