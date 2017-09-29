28 September 2017

Iwacu (Bujumbura)

Burundi: Local Organization Pleads for Medical Abortion in Some Cases

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Diane Uwimana

The association of women fighting against HIV/AIDS and Malaria-SFBLSP Burundi has celebrated on 28 September the Global Day of Action for Access to Safe and Legal Abortion. It recommends Burundi government to ratify the Maputo protocol to promote women's rights.

Following a high number of young girls and women who secretly aborted, there is a need for action to get access to safe and legal abortion so that consequences should be restricted for some cases.

Espérance Ntirampeba, the chairwoman of SFBLSP says the government has to adopt laws concerning the access to safe and legal abortion in case of sexual abuse, incest and when pregnancy is a serious danger for a woman's life. "We are very much concerned about the increasing number of illegal abortions performed in different localities," she says.

According to the survey conducted by SFBLSP, the number of cases rose from 158 in 2014 to 304 in August 2017 in Bujumbura city while in Bubanza province, it rose from 112 in 2014 to 182 in August 2017. In Bujumbura Province (Rural), the number increased from 115 in 2014 to 262 in 2017 while in Cibitoke western province, it rose from 195 in 2014 to 220 in August 2017.

In Burundi, abortion is however strictly prohibited by the Burundi Penal Code. Athanase Ntikazohera, a lawyer says abortion is an act against families and public morals. In its article 501-511, the penal code stipulates that the law punishes the perpetrators of the abortion and the accomplices for about one year imprisonment.

"Medical abortion for incest, sexual abuse and pregnancy at risk should be legalized to avoid any consequence and those who commit the crimes should be punished", he says adding that there is a need for the government to ratify the Maputo protocol which promotes the women's rights.

The World Health Organization estimates at 22 million every year, the number of unsafe abortions in the world, mostly in the developing countries. Restrictive laws that force women and girls to resort to unsafe abortions lead to 47,000 deaths and more than 5 million cases of complications. Risk abortion is one of the leading causes of death for girls aged 15 to 19 in low-and-middle-income countries.

Burundi

Lack of Energy and Foreign Currencies Limits Exportation

Investment Promotion Agency (API) calls on economic operators to promote the export of Burundi products. Exporters say… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Iwacu. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.