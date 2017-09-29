Sudan: Al-Basher Briefed On Performance of Committee Supervises Relations With BRICS Countries

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher has affirmed the strong relations between Sudan and the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) .

Al-Basher who met, Thursday, at the Presidential Palace, the Deputy Chairman of the Higher Committee Supervising Sudan's Relations with the BRICS countries, Dr. Awad Ahmed Al-Jaz, has affirmed his keenness to develop relations with these countries to realize the joint interests.

Dr.Al-Jaz told SUNA following the meeting that he briefed President on the outcomes of his recent visit to Russia and the issues discussed during the visit.