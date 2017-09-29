Sudan: Al-Bashir Welcomes CISSA Conference in Khartoum , Affirms Further Steps Towards Achievement of Peace Have Been Made

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir welcomed holding of the 14th Conference of the Committee of intelligence and Security Services of Africa (CISSA) in Khartoum to intensify African efforts towards finding a broad strategic partnership on combating terrorism and achievement of political stability in Africa in the light of current challenges in order to chart a safe and secure future.

President Al-Bashir, who was addressing the opening sitting of the 14th Conference of CISSA in the Friendship Hall in Khartoum, Thursday in presence of representatives of Kuwait, United Arab Emirates , Saudi Arabia, and the United States, said the Conference convened at time Sudan made further steady steps towards achievement of peace and national accord.

President Al-Bashir said that Sudan has achieved a major national project of the National Dialogue which was held with participation of all political forces, parties, armed movements and political organizations, the largest participation Sudan has ever seen in its history.

He added the conference deliberated over the Country's essential issues and came out with an outcome and National Document approved by all political forces and that the Document has laid out a roadmap for how the Country is governed and contains compromise views and prospects for addressing the political, economic and social issues of the Country.

President Al-Bashir further added a national dialogue-based government was found with participation of all parties , movements and political organizations engaged in the dialogue conference to implement the national dialogue outcome.

He said the National Dialogue Initiative received wide response from political forces which seriously and effectively participated and that led to promotion of peace in Sudan, especially in Darfur , adding that ceasefire in South Kordofan and Blue Nile is still in effect and that, in turn, provided appropriate climate for holding a serious and inclusive dialogue over peace , accord and stability in the Two Areas.