Sudan: President Bashir Renews Commitment to Support South Sudanese Civilians

Khartoum — President Omar Bashir on Thursday renewed Sudan's commitment to help south Sudanese people, including opening up of relief corridor and receiving thousands of refugees running away from plight of war in their country.

"We have already opened relief corridors to help civilians in south Sudan and opened routes to allow in refugees fleeing the plights of war in their home and protected them until they reached safety inside Sudan and provided them with services and security upon settling in our country" The president told the opening session of the Security and Intelligence conference in Africa currently in session in Khartoum.

President Omar Bashir added that Sudan would spare no efforts whatsoever to help provide assistance to its brothers and sister refugees from south Sudan, notwithstanding lack of international assistance, be it from international organizations or foreign assistance from other states.

He stressed that the government of the Sudan issued an outstanding order that all south Sudanese be provided with services on equal footing with Sudanese citizens in any town they reach in the country.

President Bashir underlined that Sudan's national security and stability could not be fully achieved without prevalence of the same in neighboring countries of which the South Sudan.

He said because of the interaction between the peoples in the region and because of the neighborhood with south Sudan, the government of Sudan has spared no efforts and put forward ceaseless endeavors to achieve peace and stability in south Sudan.

He said this was carried out within the IGAD initiative for helping the people of south Sudan overcome the plights of war and internal conflicts and to alleviate the human suffering of the people there within the collective African efforts supportive of the IGAD initiative.

He expressed hope that south Sudan would soon see prevalence of peace and stability and that the efforts of southern Sudanese would be converted with the efforts of brotherly and sisterly countries to help bring peace there.